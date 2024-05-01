Democrats enter panic mode as Gaza protests erupt

What they're saying: Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), chair of the center-left New Democrat Coalition acknowledged many Democrats "have been, kind of, holding back" on weighing in on the protests.
"It's complicated enough for us with the range of opinions and height of emotions we have, without weighing in on what [colleges] should be doing," Kuster said.
"It's hard because ... the more thoughtful approach is the more difficult approach. It's easier to pick a side and start yelling," said another senior House Democrat.
Zoom in: Asked about the protests in a brief interview at the Capitol on Tuesday,Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said he is "not going to talk about the politics of that. People always have the right to speak out and should."
Brown, who is facing one of the toughest 2024 Senate races, later followed up in a statement provided by his campaign: "There's no place for antisemitism or hatred in our state or in our country."
"Every Ohioan has the right to speak out and make their voice heard and need to do so in a way that doesn't threaten others," he added.
Between the lines: Asked if the protests are giving Democrats political heartburn, a House Democrat told Axios, "How could it not, right?"
"We need to remember that a vote for Trump or sitting out this election or voting third party is a vote for Netanyahu," the Democrat said.
Kuster told Axios: "It just has become this confrontation. And in certain states like Michigan, there are big Arab American populations, big Jewish populations, it's roiling all kinds of groups."
What to watch: Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) warned that protesters are "already planning on being" at the Democratic Convention in Chicago.
The Gaza issue is "looming" over the campaign, she said, and "if there is some sort of [ceasefire] in Gaza right now, that would be very helpful."
One House Democrat argued it's "just a question of focus" and that Democrats "have to talk about the issues where we're strong and trusted: Reproductive freedom, protecting Social Security and Medicare."