Democrats enter panic mode as Gaza protests erupt

House and Senate Democrats' anxiety is spiking as pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses around the country kick into overdrive. Why it matters: The protests are fueling a volatile political dynamic sparked by the Oct. 7 attack and the Israel-Hamas war just as the 2024 election comes into view.

"The longer they continue, and the worse that they get, the worse it's going to be for the election overall," one House Democrat told Axios.

The demonstrations, the lawmaker warned, are "bringing out [the public's] most conservative side."

Driving the news: In the last 24 hours, protests on college campuses from New York to California have escalated in severity.

State of play: Photos and videos of these campus protests made the rounds among horrified Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday morning.

Before the House Democrats' closed-door caucus meeting on Tuesday, "many people were talking about" the growing chaos on college campuses, one House Democrat said.

"Many people are super frustrated and concerned," the lawmaker added.

Republican operatives are already cutting ads tying Democrats to the videos, Axios' Stef Kight reported.

What they're saying: Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), chair of the center-left New Democrat Coalition acknowledged many Democrats "have been, kind of, holding back" on weighing in on the protests.

"It's complicated enough for us with the range of opinions and height of emotions we have, without weighing in on what [colleges] should be doing," Kuster said.

"It's hard because ... the more thoughtful approach is the more difficult approach. It's easier to pick a side and start yelling," said another senior House Democrat.

Zoom in: Asked about the protests in a brief interview at the Capitol on Tuesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said he is "not going to talk about the politics of that. People always have the right to speak out and should."

Brown, who is facing one of the toughest 2024 Senate races, later followed up in a statement provided by his campaign: "There's no place for antisemitism or hatred in our state or in our country."

"Every Ohioan has the right to speak out and make their voice heard and need to do so in a way that doesn't threaten others," he added.

Between the lines: Asked if the protests are giving Democrats political heartburn, a House Democrat told Axios, "How could it not, right?"

"We need to remember that a vote for Trump or sitting out this election or voting third party is a vote for Netanyahu," the Democrat said.

Kuster told Axios: "It just has become this confrontation. And in certain states like Michigan, there are big Arab American populations, big Jewish populations, it's roiling all kinds of groups."

What to watch: Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) warned that protesters are "already planning on being" at the Democratic Convention in Chicago.