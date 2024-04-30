Law enforcement officers stand on the quad of UNC-Chapel Hill where protesters had been camped out. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

UNC-Chapel Hill police arrested dozens of students who had been protesting the Israel-Hamas war by camping out on the university's main quad early Tuesday morning. Why it matters: The protest, which mirrored similar events at university campuses across the country, had attracted hundreds of students — including those from other institutions like N.C. State and Duke.

Driving the news: UNC Students for Justice in Palestine, the group that organized the demonstration, has been calling on the university to disclose any investments and divest from any companies connected to Israel as well as end any study abroad programs in Israel.

The protest began last Friday on the school's main quad, Polk Place, and went on for days — though university officials had warned protesters at 5:37am Tuesday that they would face arrest for putting up encampments on campus grounds because it is a violation of school rules.

At 6am, campus police began dispersing the group and detained about 30 people who refused to leave, according to a release from UNC-Chapel Hill. UNC Students for Justice in Palestine described the arrests as "violent" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Polk Place was cleared of all remaining debris from the dayslong protest — though UNC accused students of attempting to forcibly enter the school administration's building.

Signs left behind by demonstrators near UNC's South Building. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

State of play: After the clearing, UNC's campus was quiet Tuesday morning, with more police than students hanging around South Building and Polk Place. A barrier had been erected on the part of the quad where the tents had been placed over the weekend.

UNC SJP said that everyone who had been arrested as part of the encampment on the quad had been released, and some demonstrations were still happening on campus mid-day Tuesday.

UNC campus police were assisted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department, while the town of Chapel Hill police did not participate, according to The News & Observer.

By early Tuesday afternoon, a group of protestors had again begun gathering near the South Building, demanding divestment, according to the Daily Tar Heel.

What they're saying: "We were disappointed that we had to take action this morning regarding protesters, including many who are not members of the Carolina community, who violated state law and University policies that provide for peaceful demonstration," interim chancellor Lee Roberts said in a statement.

