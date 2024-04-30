38 mins ago - News

The Pulp: USF protesters arrested

headshot
Illustration of an orange, instead of a sun, shining over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Florida.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚨 University of South Florida police arrested three protesters during a pro-Palestine demonstration yesterday on campus. (Tampa Bay Times)

  • Such protests have spread in recent days after a demonstration at Columbia University drew international attention when the university's president requested that the protesters be removed by force. (Axios)

🎤 The Tampa Arts Alliance will hold a benefit concert tonight at Crowbar to raise money for Artspace, an affordable housing and studio space for up to 60 local artists. (Creative Loafing)

🩺 A Tampa doctor is starting a program to remove barriers faced by Black patients seeking kidney transplants. Black Americans face higher rates of kidney failure but have lower transplant rates. (Bay News 9)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Tampa Bay in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more