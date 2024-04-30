The Pulp: USF protesters arrested

🚨 University of South Florida police arrested three protesters during a pro-Palestine demonstration yesterday on campus. (Tampa Bay Times)

Such protests have spread in recent days after a demonstration at Columbia University drew international attention when the university's president requested that the protesters be removed by force. ( Axios

🎤 The Tampa Arts Alliance will hold a benefit concert tonight at Crowbar to raise money for Artspace, an affordable housing and studio space for up to 60 local artists. (Creative Loafing)

🩺 A Tampa doctor is starting a program to remove barriers faced by Black patients seeking kidney transplants. Black Americans face higher rates of kidney failure but have lower transplant rates. (Bay News 9)