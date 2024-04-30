17 arrested at University of Utah pro-Palestinian protest encampment

A pro-Palestinian rally and short-lived encampment at the University of Utah ended late Monday night when police arrested 17 people. Why it matters: It was the first campus protest encampment in Utah since demonstrations broke out at colleges and universities across the nation in recent weeks.

Students and other activists are decrying U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza.

The intrigue: The police crackdown at the U was more swift than at several campuses in other states, where demonstrations have been ongoing for weeks.

Driving the news: About 300 people gathered at Presidents Circle Monday afternoon in what the organizing group MECHA described as "an emergency rally for Palestine."

Protesters erected about 20 tents before police removed them and arrested those who refused to leave, KSL.com reported.

MECHA said police fired "rubber bullets" at some protesters; KSL reported one man was struck by a "bean bag" round.

Some protesters were accused of throwing things at officers, and the university reported police confiscated a hatchet during the rally. One officer was injured, per the U's statement.

Between the lines: The group demanded the U divest its endowment from Israeli-owned companies and U.S. companies benefiting from the war.

Demonstrators focused on the university's ties to Utah's aerospace and defense industry — particularly Lockheed-Martin and 47G, which has a research partnership with the U, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

What's next: MECHA posted on Instagram that they plan to continue protesting, though no details were disclosed.

Flashback: MECHA members were arrested in the weeks following campus protests in November.

Context: Activists say protest movements are typically slow to reach Utah campuses — in part because most universities here are commuter schools, and in part because Utah culture is broadly unreceptive to dissent.