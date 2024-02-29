Democratic lawmakers are publicly and privately cautioning that the sizable pro-Palestinian protest vote in Michigan's primary this week is a warning sign for their party going into the November elections. Why it matters: It's an issue that has harshly divided Democrats in the aftermath of Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Lawmakers fear President Biden's support of Israel will be a problem — particularly for progressive voters — as long as the fighting rages on in Gaza.

"A ceasefire would be [good] for a lot of reasons. The electoral effect obviously is not the principal reason, but it's important," one senior House Democrat told Axios.

"It's tough," said another. "So many of my colleagues, my God, they have to be removed from these events by police. It's like, 'Wait I agreed with you!' "

Driving the news: More than 100,000 people voted "uncommitted" in Michigan's Democratic presidential primary on Wednesday, comprising more than 13% of the vote to Biden's 81%.

The "uncommitted" vote was highest in areas with large Arab American populations, such as Dearborn.

A pro-Palestinian movement cropped up in the months leading up to the vote urging an "uncommitted" vote to protest Biden's support for Israel.

Zoom out: Gripping scenes of human tragedy continue to emerge from Gaza — most recently a grisly incident Thursday in which dozens of Palestinians were killed in an incident around an aid convoy.

Biden, after saying Monday his "hope" was that a temporary ceasefire would be brokered over the weekend, warned on Thursday that the episode likely will complicate those negotiations.

What they're saying: Progressives said the primary result should be a wakeup call for Biden. "It was definitely significant," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called it a "very powerful statement ... about the path to victory for Democrats in November."

"Our coalition from 2020 was fragile. ... I think it's going to be a challenge this time," said Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said the vote signals "we all need to be tougher on Netanyahu and Israel."

The other side: Staunch Biden allies and Israel supporters focused on the fact that the 13% "uncommitted" vote was roughly in line with what former President Obama saw in his uncontested Michigan primary in 2012.

"This is not a story ... 'uncommitted' has gotten votes in the past," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.).

Rep. Hilary Scholten (D-Mich.) noted that Biden received about three times as many votes in Michigan as Obama got in 2012.

"The number of supporters who came out for Joe Biden when they otherwise didn't have to, I think, sends a resounding message," she said.

Between the lines: A third House Democrat told Axios a ceasefire "would make our lives easier for sure," but said the Michigan results have been "overstated" and that Gaza won't be a "determinative" issue in November.

"For sure it would be great to have out of the way. But I'm afraid Biden is making promises about a ceasefire that won't turn out to be true."

"People understand the terrible nature of the conflict," Raskin said. "We have a famously compassionate president, and people want to see his compassion extends to everybody who is suffering over there."

Stephen Neukam contributed reporting.