Democratic lawmakers are publicly and privately cautioning that the sizable pro-Palestinian protest vote in Michigan's primary this week is a warning sign for their party going into the November elections.
"This is not a story ... 'uncommitted' has gotten votes in the past," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.).
Rep. Hilary Scholten (D-Mich.) noted that Biden received about three times as many votes in Michigan as Obama got in 2012.
"The number of supporters who came out for Joe Biden when they otherwise didn't have to, I think, sends a resounding message," she said.
Between the lines: A third House Democrat told Axios a ceasefire "would make our lives easier for sure," but said the Michigan results have been "overstated" and that Gaza won't be a "determinative" issue in November.
"For sure it would be great to have out of the way. But I'm afraid Biden is making promises about a ceasefire that won't turn out to be true."
"People understand the terrible nature of the conflict," Raskin said. "We have a famously compassionate president, and people want to see his compassion extends to everybody who is suffering over there."