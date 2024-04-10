McCarthy takes shot at Gaetz scandal when discussing his ouster

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) speaks during a weekly news conference in May 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) on Tuesday pinned his House speakership ouster on Rep. Matt Gaetz's desire for him to end a congressional ethics investigation after the Florida Republican "slept with a 17 year old." Why it matters: About six months after his ejection driven by Gaetz's motion to vacate, House Republicans remain embroiled in dysfunction as another effort to drive out its speaker has bubbled up.

"I'll give you the truth why I'm not speaker," McCarthy said during a Tuesday interview at Georgetown University. "It's because one person, a member of Congress, wanted me to stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17 year old."

"An ethics complaint that started before I ever became speaker, and that's illegal and I'm not going to get in the middle. Did he do it or not? I don't know, but [the Ethics Committee] is looking at it. There's other people in jail because of it."

"Kevin McCarthy is a liar," Gaetz said on X on Wednesday. "That's why he is no longer speaker."

Catch up quick: The House voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy in October.

Gaetz had threatened to introduce the motion if McCarthy allowed a continuing resolution to stop a government shutdown to come to the House floor.

During many rounds of voting on his speakership bid earlier in 2023, McCarthy made concessions with conservative colleagues, ultimately allowing only one member to call a motion to vacate.

McCarthy announced in December that he would resign at the end of the year, and the special election for his seat is headed for a May runoff.

Flashback: Gaetz was under a federal investigation, which began under Rep. Nancy Pelosi's (D-Ca.) speakership, related to sexual misconduct with a teenager.

A former Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, admitted to a variety of federal charges in 2021, including sex trafficking a minor. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2022.

Gaetz has denied the allegations against him.

Between the lines: Gaetz and McCarthy long had a contentious relationship, and McCarthy said the motion to vacate was "personal"

Gaetz, last year, said the move to oust McCarthy would have been "absolutely" worth potentially losing his job.

After McCarthy's removal, Gaetz called for an ethics complaint against the former speaker over "a substantial increase in breaches of decorum."

The big picture: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) now also faces threats to his leadership, prompted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) last month.

Many House Republicans have brushed off Greene's attempt with frustration, ambivalence or hostility, Axios' Andrew Solender reported.

McCarthy doesn't think Johnson will be ousted, he said on Tuesday.

"The Dems will never let it happen," McCarthy said.

