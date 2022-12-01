Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg speaking in Orlando in 2019. Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Joel Greenberg, a former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday for sex trafficking of a minor and other crimes, AP reports.

Why it matters: Greenberg had been a central figure in a federal sex crimes investigation involving Gaetz, though the representative has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

In addition to sex trafficking of a minor, Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, previously pleaded guilty to and was sentenced Thursday for, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

What they're saying: "Nothing justifies my actions. My conduct is so shameful. I feel remorse for what I’ve done," Greenberg stated in court Thursday, per AP.

Before the sentencing, Greenberg's lawyer told a federal judge his client deserved leniency for his crimes because he assisted in investigations of 24 people, including eight involving sex crimes.

Federal prosecutors had previously asked the judge for a reduced sentence for Greenberg, ranging from nine years and three months to 11 years, and he received the upper limit of the reduction.

The big picture: Greenberg's arrest led to a federal investigation into Gaetz over allegations he paid a 17-year-old girl for sex.