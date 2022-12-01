Skip to main content
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Gaetz's former associate sentenced to 11 years for sex trafficking, other crimes

Jacob Knutson
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg speaking in Orlando in 2019.

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg speaking in Orlando in 2019. Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Joel Greenberg, a former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday for sex trafficking of a minor and other crimes, AP reports.

Why it matters: Greenberg had been a central figure in a federal sex crimes investigation involving Gaetz, though the representative has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

  • In addition to sex trafficking of a minor, Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, previously pleaded guilty to and was sentenced Thursday for, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

What they're saying: "Nothing justifies my actions. My conduct is so shameful. I feel remorse for what I’ve done," Greenberg stated in court Thursday, per AP.

  • Before the sentencing, Greenberg's lawyer told a federal judge his client deserved leniency for his crimes because he assisted in investigations of 24 people, including eight involving sex crimes.
  • Federal prosecutors had previously asked the judge for a reduced sentence for Greenberg, ranging from nine years and three months to 11 years, and he received the upper limit of the reduction.

The big picture: Greenberg's arrest led to a federal investigation into Gaetz over allegations he paid a 17-year-old girl for sex.

Go deeper