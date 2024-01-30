Biden "fine" with Trump appearing on 2024 ballot

President Biden said Tuesday that he has no issue with former President Trump appearing on the ballot in 2024.

Why it matters: Trump has faced 14th Amendment challenges to his eligibility in more than 30 states. The GOP presidential frontrunner has been disqualified from appearing on the ballot in Colorado and Maine, pending an appeal before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments next week over Trump's appeal of the Colorado decision.

Driving the news: "As far as I'm concerned, that's fine," Biden said to reporters as he left the White House on Tuesday, when asked whether Trump should be allowed on the ballot.

Biden has mainly focused on the threat to democracy that he says a second Trump presidency would pose. But he infrequently weighs in directly on his likely opponent's criminal or civil cases.

Between the lines: There has been some disagreement over who has the authority to remove Trump from the presidential ballot.

The Illinois State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to keep Trump on the ballot. The panel unanimously said that it lacked the authority to have the final say.

