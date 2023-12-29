Maine's secretary of state blocks Trump from 2024 ballot

Former President Trump attends his trial in New York State Supreme Court in his civil fraud trial in New York City this month. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Former President Trump was removed from Maine's 2024 ballot by the state's top election official, who found he was ineligible under the 14th Amendment's "insurrection" clause.

Why it matters: The state's decision increases the pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to make a ruling on whether the former president can be removed from ballots in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's legal team plans to challenge Maine's decision, which follows Colorado Supreme Court's majority ruling earlier this month in removing Trump from the state's ballot under the 14th Amendment in relation to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Driving the news: Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) made her decision in response to three challenges to Republican presidential primary front-runner Trump's eligibility on the ballot.

"I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment," Bellows wrote.

"I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection."

What they're saying: Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement that the former president's legal team "will quickly file a legal objection in state court to prevent this atrocious decision in Maine from taking effect."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.