Former President Trump and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. Photos: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images; Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Maine on Thursday became the second state to remove former President Trump from a 2024 primary ballot.

The big picture: The Trump campaign has vowed to challenge the decision of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D), who was responding to residents who argued that the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner was ineligible to run due to the 14th Amendment.

Read Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' decision in full, via DocumentCloud: