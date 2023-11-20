What's happening: Starting Nov. 20, households can order four free tests through COVIDTests.gov, which directs people to a U.S. Postal Service site.
If you have not placed an order since the program reopened on Sept. 25, you can place two orders for a total of eight tests, the website says.
New orders will ship starting the week of Nov. 27, per USPS.
Between the lines: For those who can't order tests through the website, there's also a government hotline for help placing orders, 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489.
By the numbers: The Biden administration has distributed over 1.6 billion free tests including more than 800 million tests through the COVID tests website, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), a department within the Department of Health and Human Services, told Axios.
In the program's fifth round of ordering, which opened in September, 58 million tests have been distributed.
COVID test expiration dates
The tests in this new round of ordering will be good through at least March, an ASPR spokesperson told Axios.