Free at-home COVID tests program revived

The White House is relaunching its COVID-19 home testing program on Thursday as part of preparations for a wintertime surge of cases.

The big picture: The administration suspended the program in September after distributing more than 600 million tests, in order to ensure there would be enough tests to meet future needs.

Officials reopened the website COVIDTests.gov on Thursday for a limited round of ordering.

Households can obtain four free at-home tests, which will be mailed for free starting the week of Dec. 19.

Driving the news: COVID cases are rising across the country, driven by new strains capable of thwarting immune defenses.

With mandates largely out of the picture, the administration is pushing out more free tests by mail and to schools, community health centers and long-term care facilities.

Its "winter preparedness plan" also envisions working with states to increase sluggish vaccination rates, including with pop up or mobile vaccination sites.

The administration also is pre-positioning masks and other protective gear and making contingencies if health systems become overwhelmed and need help with staffing.

An administration official expressed confidence there is enough of the antiviral Paxlovid on hand for the forseeable future. The government already has distributed about 6 million doses of Pfizer's pill.

Of note: The administration redistributed funding left from the American Rescue Plan to buy more at-home tests, the official said.