Black Friday sales are off to an early start. Photo: Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

The latest round of Black Friday sales is getting started and will continue throughout Thanksgiving week. Why it matters: Retailers are rolling out deals and discounts in hopes that inflation-weary consumers will shop online and in stores.

Most major retailers will be physically closed this Thanksgiving, for the fourth year in a row, a change that started in 2020.

Most Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time in the drugstore chain's history.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2023

Amazon said it will have Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Nov. 17-27 this year with the Cyber Monday sale starting on Saturday, Nov. 25.

State of play: Amazon said all customers will be able to watch the first-ever Black Friday NFL game streaming free on Prime Video. The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins.

Best Buy Black Friday deals, hours

Best Buy's Black Friday sale started Nov. 17 and even earlier for paid loyalty members.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 6am to 10pm local time Black Friday.

Deals: Best Buy released this list of top deals and doesn't have a standard sales ad.

JCPenney Black Friday sale 2023

JCPenney will have a coupon giveaway for early Black Friday shoppers who are 18 and older on Nov. 24.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 5am Black Friday.

Deals: JCPenney posted its Black Friday ad here.

Kohl's Black Friday deals 2023, ad and hours

Kohl's kicked off its Black Friday sale at 12:01am CT Sunday online, which also starts in stores Sunday morning. Additional deals will be added on Thanksgiving that continue through Black Friday.

The first 200 shoppers at every Kohl's store nationwide will get a game piece with various prizes when stores open on Black Friday.

Between the lines: A change from last year, Kohl's will only give $15 for every $50 spent in Kohl's Cash for two days of the sale, Thursday and Friday, and $10 for every $50 from Sunday through Wednesday.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 5am Black Friday.

Deals: See Kohl's Black Friday ad here.

Lowe's Black Friday sale

Lowe's kicked off its "Black Friday Every Day" sale earlier in the month, which continues through Nov. 22, per a company release.

The "Black Friday Golden Gable Deals" sale is from Nov. 23 to 29 with "additional deals and doorbusters."

The Cyber Deals sale will be held Nov. 25-29.

aStore hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 6am Black Friday.

Macy's Black Friday 2023 deals

Macy's Black Friday specials run from Nov. 19-25 and then its Cyber Monday sale will be Nov. 26-27.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; 6am to 10:59pm Black Friday.

Deals: See Macy's Black Friday deals here.

Target Black Friday 2023 deals

Target's final Black Friday sale of the year begins early Sunday morning and features a 70-inch television for $299.99 and a rare discount on the Xbox Series X Console.

Since late October, the retailer has been holding a series of weekly sales "with deals on new and trending items such as electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, everyday essentials and beauty."

Target's holiday price match guarantee returned Oct. 22 and pledges price adjustments if prices go down lower later in the season.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; most stores open 6am Black Friday.

Deals: See Target Black Friday sales circular here.

What's next: Target's Cyber Monday sale will be Nov. 26-27.

Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals, hours

Walmart's second Black Friday sale starts online 3pm ET Wednesday. Nov. 22 and in stores Friday, Nov. 24.

Yes, but: Paid Walmart+ members can start shopping online at noon ET Wednesday, three hours before the sale is open to all shoppers.

Hours: Closed Thanksgiving; regular hours Black Friday, which is 6am to 11pm for most stores.

Deals: A preview of deals is posted on the Walmart website.

