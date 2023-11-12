How abortion could upend the 2024 battle for Congress

Data: Cook Political Report; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios Democrats' rush to get abortion-related initiatives on the ballot in key states could throw a wrench in Republicans' effort to keep the House in 2024. Why it matters: Election results in Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia on Tuesday demonstrated that the issue is still boosting Democrats at the ballot box more than a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Democrats took the results to show that the grassroots energy they've enjoyed since the ruling will make them competitive even in Trump country.

State of play: As many as eight states could have an abortion-related referendum on the ballot next November. Among those states are nearly two dozen House districts rated as some degree of competitive by Cook Political Report.

Maryland and New York — which alone could have half a dozen swing districts, pending a redistricting lawsuit — are both set to have referenda on the ballot.

Abortion rights advocates are in the process of trying to get constitutional amendments preserving access to abortion on the ballot in Arizona, Florida and Nevada.

In Iowa, the GOP-controlled legislature could set the stage for a vote on an amendment clarifying that the state constitution doesn't protect abortion. In Colorado and Nebraska, there are pushes for both pro- and anti-abortion rights ballot measures.

What to watch: "I think what we saw [in Tuesday's elections] validates that ... when you try to take freedoms away, people reject it," Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), the only Democrat in a New York swing district, told Axios.

"It's very much on the minds of New Yorkers. So that will be a key driver of turnout, not just of Democrats but of a wide coalition who want their reproductive freedoms."

“Potential referenda in key House battleground states from Arizona to Florida and New York will help crystallize for voters the choice between Republican extremism … and Democrats' stand for freedom,” said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Courtney Rice.

New York Democrats plan to spend at least $20 million in support of a 2024 ballot measure codifying abortion protections, racial and LGBTQ+ equality, disability rights and more.

The state will be a hotbed of competitive 2024 House races: five Republican freshmen hold seats there that President Biden won in 2020.

The other side: Several Republican lawmakers in states with possible abortion-related ballot measures stressed that the key to defusing the issue's potency is striking a balance.

"I've done significant polling on this. Most people in our district fall into the 12-15 week [abortion restriction] bell curve," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told Axios. "I've had a lot of people say, 'Don, I'm pro-choice, but 12 weeks is where it should be.'"

Bacon conceded the abortion initiative "could turn out" liberal voters, but said it may also backfire given the state's sizable Catholic community: "Last year ... I had a whole new part of the district, and they were like 'we hate your opponent' because he was running all these abortion ads."

"There will be New Yorkers who turn out for that reason," Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) said of his state's ballot initiative. "I'm going to continue to navigate it as I have for the last 30 years."

Zoom out: Several of these states are also among the most hotly contested Senate battlegrounds next year.