New York Dems plan $20 million abortion, equal rights push

New York Democrats plan to spend at least $20 million to push a sweeping ballot measure in the 2024 elections to codify abortion protections, racial and LGTBQ+ equality, disability rights and more.

Why it matters: The party is investing heavily in a culture-focused strategy to energize their base in elections up and down the ballot.

Democrats' unexpectedly strong showing in last year's midterms has widely been credited to a renewed focus on abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: New Yorkers for Equal Rights, the group spearheading the initiative, aims to raise $20 million to spend on TV and digital ads, direct mail programs, grassroots organizing and voter education, according to a fact sheet viewed by Axios.

The organization is partnering with a network of unions and left-leaning groups, including Planned Parenthood's issue advocacy arm, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the state's NAACP chapter.

A number of prominent New York Democrats are also involved, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The details: The state constitutional amendment, placed on the 2024 ballot by the state legislature in January, would ban discrimination on the basis of "ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex.”

It would also institute protections for "sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

The amendment would effectively block state lawmakers from passing new laws restricting abortion.

The state of play: Democrats have identified New York as the key stepping stone in their path back to the House majority.

Republicans enjoyed a mini-red wave in the state last year, winning five seats that President Biden won in 2020.

Jeffries-aligned House Majority PAC plans to spend at least $45 million in the state, some of which is going to a New York-based "war room."

The backdrop: Recent similar ballot initiatives in the state, albeit with a much smaller scope, have met with considerable electoral success.