Ivanka Trump set to testify in New York civil fraud trial

Ivanka Trump listens during a rally in Dalton, Georgia on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is set to testify Wednesday in the ongoing New York civil fraud trial that threatens the family's business empire.

Why it matters: Ivanka Trump is expected to be the last member of Trump's family to take the witness stand, after the former president himself testified earlier this week.

Zoom in: Ivanka Trump sought to delay her testimony, arguing that an appearance during a school week would cause "undue hardship."

A state appeals court rejected her request for a stay.

The big picture: Ivanka Trump in June was dismissed from the $250 million lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

However, James still sought Ivanka Trump's testimony in the case, arguing that "she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants."

State of play: Trump and his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who are all defendants in the case, have already taken the stand in the trial.

The former president sparred with New York judge Arthur Engoron during his testimony on Monday.

He also acknowledged having some input in the financial statements that are central to the lawsuit.

What's next: The attorney general's office plans to rest its case after Ivanka Trump's testimony, then Trump's attorneys will present their defense.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.