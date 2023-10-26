Hurricane Otis has killed at least 27 people in Acapulco, Mexico, according to the AP and other media reports. Otis was a Category 5 storm when it made a direct hit on the city of Acapulco early Wednesday.

The big picture: With electricity and communications still out in the Mexican resort city, reports are slowly coming in of the severe damage to the resort city.

The storm intensified at one of the fastest rates on record for this part of the world, jumping from a tropical storm to a Category 5 storm in just 24 hours.

This defied forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, which called for a Category 1 storm at landfall.

Initial reporting from the city depicts buildings missing walls, with twisted metal. Bent street signs, glass missing from building windows, and other damage consistent with exposure to violent Category 5 winds.

Of note: Because the eyewall, where the most intense winds were located, moved right over Acapulco, Hurricane Otis may have set a record for the largest population to experience Category 5 winds in a single storm.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador traveled to Acapulco to see the storm damage and coordinate aid, which involves the Mexican military. His journey was slowed by landslides.

"We were prepared. However, it was something exceptional and unexpected," López Obrador said Thursday.

The intrigue: Several factors likely combined to allow Hurricane Otis to rapidly intensify, including climate change-driven trends.

Go deeper: How Hurricane Otis shocked forecasters in a "nightmare scenario"