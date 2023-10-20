Jury selection begins for Trump co-defendant in first Georgia election trial

Kenneth Chesebro appears before Judge Scott McAfee in a hearing related to the 2020 election interference case on Oct. 10 in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images

Jury selection began on Friday for the trial of former Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro in the Georgia election interference case.

Why it matters: Chesebro is the first of the former president's 18 co-defendants set to go to trial in the sweeping criminal racketeering case in Fulton County, Georgia.

His trial will provide insight into the evidence compiled by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis against him and others in the case.

Chesebro is facing seven charges, including two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings. He has pleaded not guilty.

Driving the news: 450 prospective jurors were summoned to the courthouse on Friday, where they will be asked to fill out a lengthy questionnaire as part of the selection process, per the Washington Post.

Chesebro's attorneys clashed with prosecutors this week over the questions that should be posed to the potential jurors, and whether they should include questions on their views of the potential witness, the Associated Press reports.

Catch up quick: Jury selection was also set to begin Friday for another co-defendant in the case, ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

However, Powell took a plea deal on Thursday and admitted guilt for six misdemeanor charges relating to efforts to interfere with the 2020 election.

Powell's plea agreement — the first from somebody in Trump's inner circle during the final days of his presidency — also means she will testify against the other co-defendants in the case.

What's next: Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, has said that he aims to have the jury sworn in by Nov. 3.

Go deeper: Inside the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency