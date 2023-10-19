Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Ex-Trump attorney takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case
Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell took a plea deal on Thursday in Georgia's 2020 election case, one day before her trial was set to begin.
Why it matters: Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges relating to efforts to interfere with the 2020 election and agreed to testify against co-defendants in the case.
- Fulton County prosecutors recommended Powell receive six years of probation and a $6,000 fine, in addition to paying $2,700 in restitution.
- Under the terms of the deal, she is also required to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.
The big picture: Powell is the second defendant to strike a deal with prosecutors in the Georgia case. Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty to charges against him last month.
- Powell was indicted earlier this year along with former President Trump and 17 others in the sprawling criminal racketeering case.
