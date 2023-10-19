Ex-Trump attorney takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sidney Powell speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell took a plea deal on Thursday in Georgia's 2020 election case, one day before her trial was set to begin.

Why it matters: Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges relating to efforts to interfere with the 2020 election and agreed to testify against co-defendants in the case.

Fulton County prosecutors recommended Powell receive six years of probation and a $6,000 fine, in addition to paying $2,700 in restitution.

Under the terms of the deal, she is also required to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

The big picture: Powell is the second defendant to strike a deal with prosecutors in the Georgia case. Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty to charges against him last month.

Powell was indicted earlier this year along with former President Trump and 17 others in the sprawling criminal racketeering case.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional info from Thursday's hearing.