First Trump Georgia election case defendant enters guilty plea

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Scott Hall, one of the co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election interference case, pleaded guilty to charges against him Friday, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Why it matters: Hall, a bail bondsman, is the first of 19 co-defendants in the sprawling election probe to enter a plea.

Hall, who was indicted in August, pleaded guilty to "five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties," according to AJC.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.