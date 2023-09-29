11 mins ago - Politics & Policy
First Trump Georgia election case defendant enters guilty plea
Scott Hall, one of the co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election interference case, pleaded guilty to charges against him Friday, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Why it matters: Hall, a bail bondsman, is the first of 19 co-defendants in the sprawling election probe to enter a plea.
- Hall, who was indicted in August, pleaded guilty to "five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties," according to AJC.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.