Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro takes plea deal in Georgia case

Kenneth Chesebro appears before Judge Scott McAfee on Oct. 10 in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Ga. Photo: Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro reached a plea deal on Friday in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

Why it matters: He is the third co-defendant to accept a plea deal in the case, a day after former Trump attorney Sidney Powell also took a plea deal, and he agreed to "testify truthfully" at future trials for his co-defendants.

The deal came the same day that jury selection began for his trial.

Driving the news: Chesebro pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Prosecutors recommended that Chesebro serve five years of probation, pay $5,000 in restitution to the state of Georgia and complete 100 hours of community service.

Like Powell, he agreed to "testify truthfully" at future hearings and write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

Zoom in: Chesebro faced seven charges, including two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

He was one of 18 co-defendants named with former President Trump in the criminal racketeering case.

Chesebro is credited with helping to devise the Trump campaign's plot to introduce slates of fake pro-Trump electors after the 2020 election.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional background.