Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro takes plea deal in Georgia case
Former Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro reached a plea deal on Friday in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.
Why it matters: He is the third co-defendant to accept a plea deal in the case, a day after former Trump attorney Sidney Powell also took a plea deal, and he agreed to "testify truthfully" at future trials for his co-defendants.
- The deal came the same day that jury selection began for his trial.
Driving the news: Chesebro pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents.
- Prosecutors recommended that Chesebro serve five years of probation, pay $5,000 in restitution to the state of Georgia and complete 100 hours of community service.
- Like Powell, he agreed to "testify truthfully" at future hearings and write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.
Zoom in: Chesebro faced seven charges, including two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.
- He was one of 18 co-defendants named with former President Trump in the criminal racketeering case.
- Chesebro is credited with helping to devise the Trump campaign's plot to introduce slates of fake pro-Trump electors after the 2020 election.
