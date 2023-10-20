The world is nearing a peak in fossil fuel power production: study
Fossil fuel electricity generation peaked at least five years ago in roughly half the world's countries.
Why it matters: A new analysis, from climate think tank Ember, underscores how a global peak in fossil electricity — the top global CO2 source — is likely imminent.
The big picture: Those 107 economies at least five years post-peak represent almost 40% of global demand.
- The European Union, "Oceania" (Australia, New Zealand, and various Pacific islands), and North America are "well into a period of fossil power decline," the study notes.
- At a continent-wide level, Latin America and the Caribbean are plateauing.
- "The only regions yet to reach a peak are Asia and the Middle East."
Zoom in: 78 of the nations displaced fossil sources with "clean" power, mostly wind and solar, and 49 did so amid climbing overall generation.
Yes, but: For 25, declines in fossil generation stem from lower overall demand or higher power imports, so fossil use could rise again.
Quick take: The findings are psychologically relevant, making energy transition seem less over the horizon.
- That said, the climate doesn't operate on feelings. Peaks matter far less than decline slopes when it comes to emissions and warming.
The bottom line: "[T]he most critical part is what happens next," Ember states.