Fossil fuel electricity generation peaked at least five years ago in roughly half the world's countries.

Why it matters: A new analysis, from climate think tank Ember, underscores how a global peak in fossil electricity — the top global CO2 source — is likely imminent.

The big picture: Those 107 economies at least five years post-peak represent almost 40% of global demand.

The European Union, "Oceania" (Australia, New Zealand, and various Pacific islands), and North America are "well into a period of fossil power decline," the study notes.

At a continent-wide level, Latin America and the Caribbean are plateauing.

"The only regions yet to reach a peak are Asia and the Middle East."

Zoom in: 78 of the nations displaced fossil sources with "clean" power, mostly wind and solar, and 49 did so amid climbing overall generation.

Yes, but: For 25, declines in fossil generation stem from lower overall demand or higher power imports, so fossil use could rise again.

Quick take: The findings are psychologically relevant, making energy transition seem less over the horizon.

That said, the climate doesn't operate on feelings. Peaks matter far less than decline slopes when it comes to emissions and warming.

The bottom line: "[T]he most critical part is what happens next," Ember states.

