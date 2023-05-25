Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: International Energy Agency; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investment in climate-friendly energy is extending its lead over fossil fuels, yet spending trends in both buckets are out of step with Paris Agreement goals, a new report finds.

Driving the news: The International Energy Agency just dropped its latest annual look at investments in "clean" and fossil energy.

"Clean" includes wind, solar, batteries, EVs, nuclear, efficiency, grid tech and carbon capture.

🧮 One wild stat: IEA sees 2023 solar investment, at $380 billion, outpacing oil exploration and production spending for the first time.

The comparison is limited — transportation and other markets are far bigger sources of oil demand than power.

But it encapsulates wider trends afoot. Also, the lines between transport fuels and power are blurring as EVs rise.

The big picture: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has boosted clean energy, even as it prompted a near-term "scramble" for oil and gas, IEA finds.

The oil and gas sector is boosting investment in exploration and production — but not compared with high profits.

Forces including investor pressure for returns, and questions about long-term demand, mean that "only large Middle Eastern national oil companies are spending much more in 2023 than they did in 2022."

Threat level: The overall picture is mixed.

"Clean" investment is growing, but the world is behind the eight ball on the emissions cuts needed for Paris goals.

If you look at IEA's hypothetical pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050, investment in only a "handful" of technologies — including solar and battery storage — is on track.

Meanwhile, "coal investment this year is on course to reach nearly six times the levels envisaged in 2030 in the Net Zero Scenario," IEA notes.

Read the full report.