California Sen. Butler says she won't seek a full term

Laphonza Butler at her swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 3 in Washington DC. Photo: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

California Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) will not run for office next year, she told the New York Times on Thursday.

Why it matters: The announcement truly opens up the field for an already growing pool of candidates, which includes three Democratic representatives and a former MLB star running as a Republican,

Butler, the former Emily's List president, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

What she's saying: Butler said she intends to be "the loudest, proudest champion of California" in the remaining 383 days of her term, but realized "this is not the greatest use of my voice."

Explaining why she felt she's not ready to run next year, she told the Times: "I believe leaders should have real clarity about why they're in office and what they want to do with the power they hold."

Catch up quick: Butler (D-Calif.) was sworn into office Oct. 3, becoming the first Black lesbian to openly serve in the U.S. Senate.

Butler said at the time that she was unsure if she'd join the crowded field of Democrats running for the Senate seat in November 2024.

Her appointment fulfilled Newsom's promise to pick a Black woman to succeed Feinstein, who died in September.

California Democratic Reps. Katie Porter, Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff have already been campaigning for the seat for months, following Feinstein's announcement earlier this year that wouldn't seek another term.

Former Dodgers MVP Steve Garvey also announced his candidacy last week as a Republican, in a state where Democrats have held U.S. Senate seats for the past three decades.

