Data: FEC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has more cash on hand to spend on his Senate run than any individual presidential campaign, according to new FEC data.

Why it matters: In an election cycle poised to break records for campaign spending, the hotly contested race to fill Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) open seat is expected to be one of the most expensive in the country.

Zoom in: After raising more than $8 million in Q2, Schiff has nearly $30 million in cash on hand — more than any other federal candidate, including for president.

Schiff, already a prolific fundraiser, received a surge in donations after House Republicans vote to censure him last month for leading investigations into former President Trump.

President Biden's campaign raised about $20 million in Q2, though that figure balloons to more than $72 million when combined with the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committee.

The big picture: Democrats are facing a historically difficult Senate map in 2024, defending seats in three states former President Trump won in 2020.

The new FEC data shows that Democrats' most vulnerable candidates have plenty to spend after posting strong Q2 fundraising figures.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has not officially launched his re-election campaign and has teased a third-party presidential run, ranks second among prospective Senate candidates.

Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) are also in the top 10 for cash on hand.

Between the lines: Schiff and one of his top rivals for the Senate seat, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), have both benefitted from leftover money from their past House campaigns.

Schiff ended the 2022 campaign cycle with more than $21 million cash on hand, and Porter ended with more than $7 million, according to FEC data.

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), who is vying to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), was also one of last quarter's most prolific fundraisers and ranks third in cash on hand when Senate incumbents are excluded.

Yes, but: Money isn't everything, even in politics. Despite Schiff's clear fundraising wins, polling averages show the primary race is still neck and neck.