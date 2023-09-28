Democrats put shutdown front-and-center at first impeachment hearing

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Thursday slammed Republicans for proceeding with their impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden as the U.S. government teeters on the brink of a shutdown.

Why it matters: Conservative legal scholar Jonathan Turley, a GOP witness during the hearing, said that "the current evidence doesn't support articles of impeachment," but that an inquiry is warranted.

The House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday marks the first public hearing of the GOP impeachment inquiry, during which the committee said it plans to examine evidence of Biden's alleged corruption and abuse of public office, with respect to his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Congress remains at an impasse on finding a path forward to keep the government open that doesn't put House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's speakership on shakier ground ahead of their Sept. 30 deadline.

What they're saying: "It's hard to grasp the complete derangement of this moment," Raskin, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee and a former House impeachment manager during former President Trump's term in office, said in remarks to the committee.

"Three days before they're set to shut down the United States government, Republicans launch a baseless impeachment drive against President Biden. No one can figure out the logic of either course of action," he added.

Raskin even brought a countdown clock — titled "Republican Shutdown" — showing the time left until the start of the shutdown to the hearing, which was placed beside him as he spoke.

He also highlighted the GOP's lack of evidence against Biden.

"If the Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol, they would be presenting it today. But they've got nothing," he said.

State of play: Republicans have vowed to continue working on the impeachment inquiry even in the event of a shutdown, CNN reported.