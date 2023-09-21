Top GOP recruit David McCormick launches Pennsylvania Senate campaign
Republican David McCormick — a former hedge fund CEO and the runner-up in last year's Pennsylvania Senate primary — is launching a second campaign, making it clear he plans to run against President Biden as much as incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.).
Driving the news: McCormick took aim at Biden in his official campaign announcement Thursday evening, while accusing Casey of being the president's "rubber stamp."
- "Due to the failed leadership of Joe Biden, America is in decline: economically, militarily, spiritually," he said.
- "I'm here to tell you tonight that we can change that — with your support, a brighter future lies ahead."
Why it matters: The Pennsylvania Senate race in 2024 will be among the most expensive — and consequential — in the country, with control of the Senate potentially at stake.
- McCormick has lined up endorsements from the entire Pennsylvania GOP congressional delegation, which could help him avoid a brutal primary to face the Democratic incumbent.
- McCormick lost in last year's primary to Trump-backed candidate Mehmet Oz in a brass-knuckle fight that divided the party. Oz lost in the general to John Fetterman (D-Pa.).
What they're saying: McCormick's announcement was accompanied by a strong statement for support from Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
- "A graduate of West Point, combat veteran and Pennsylvania job creator, Dave is exactly the type of candidate who can win both a primary and a general election in one of the most competitive states in the country," Daines said.
- "It's great news that Dave is stepping up to serve our country once again."
Between the lines: While short of an official endorsement, Daines' statement is a strong signal that McCormick is the NRSC's preferred candidate.
- The NRSC also launched a digital ad, with a five-figure buy, suggesting that Casey's family has profited from his time in office.
The big picture: Pennsylvania will be a key battleground in next year's presidential race, with Biden making frequent trips to the state where he grew up.
- Former President Trump won the state in 2016, but he lost to Biden by more than 80,000 votes in 2020.
- The McCormick campaign plans to lasso Casey to Biden's record while playing up McCormick's background as a West Point graduate and businessman.
- "We expect it to be a battleground from here all the way to Election Day," said a McCormick adviser, previewing the campaign's strategy in a call with reporters.
