Top GOP recruit David McCormick launches Pennsylvania Senate campaign

Republican David McCormick — a former hedge fund CEO and the runner-up in last year's Pennsylvania Senate primary — is launching a second campaign, making it clear he plans to run against President Biden as much as incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

Driving the news: McCormick took aim at Biden in his official campaign announcement Thursday evening, while accusing Casey of being the president's "rubber stamp."

"Due to the failed leadership of Joe Biden, America is in decline: economically, militarily, spiritually," he said.

"I'm here to tell you tonight that we can change that — with your support, a brighter future lies ahead."

Why it matters: The Pennsylvania Senate race in 2024 will be among the most expensive — and consequential — in the country, with control of the Senate potentially at stake.

McCormick has lined up endorsements from the entire Pennsylvania GOP congressional delegation, which could help him avoid a brutal primary to face the Democratic incumbent.

McCormick lost in last year's primary to Trump-backed candidate Mehmet Oz in a brass-knuckle fight that divided the party. Oz lost in the general to John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

What they're saying: McCormick's announcement was accompanied by a strong statement for support from Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

"A graduate of West Point, combat veteran and Pennsylvania job creator, Dave is exactly the type of candidate who can win both a primary and a general election in one of the most competitive states in the country," Daines said.

"It's great news that Dave is stepping up to serve our country once again."

Between the lines: While short of an official endorsement, Daines' statement is a strong signal that McCormick is the NRSC's preferred candidate.

The NRSC also launched a digital ad, with a five-figure buy, suggesting that Casey's family has profited from his time in office.

The big picture: Pennsylvania will be a key battleground in next year's presidential race, with Biden making frequent trips to the state where he grew up.

Former President Trump won the state in 2016, but he lost to Biden by more than 80,000 votes in 2020.

The McCormick campaign plans to lasso Casey to Biden's record while playing up McCormick's background as a West Point graduate and businessman.

"We expect it to be a battleground from here all the way to Election Day," said a McCormick adviser, previewing the campaign's strategy in a call with reporters.

