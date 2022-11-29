David McCormick — former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, and U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania — plans a return to the national conversation in March with a governing agenda, "Superpower in Peril: A Battle Plan to Renew America."

Why it matters: McCormick, 57, is weighing a host of options, from top corporate roles to a possible run in Pennsylvania in '24 to a possible Cabinet seat in a future Republican administration.

The book strikes an optimistic, inspiring tone that sounds a lot like a candidate: "For those who say America’s best days are behind it, I don’t believe that for a second — but it depends on what we do next," McCormick writes.

"America is exceptional. To keep it that way, we need transformational leadership and a vision of the future. This book offers a plan to save our Republic and out-compete China by revitalizing the American dream, winning the race for technological supremacy, and dominating the digital age."

Behind the scenes: McCormick started writing the book while he was still at Bridgewater Associates, working with co-author James Cunningham.

Since the campaign, the book has evolved to a governing agenda "anchored to conservative principles."

"I've been blessed with an extraordinary American life," McCormick writes.

"This book draws on all that I learned as a kid growing up in rural Pennsylvania, as an Army paratrooper and combat vet, as CEO of two successful businesses, and while serving at the highest levels of government, and it tells the behind-the-scenes story of one of the highest profile races in the country."

McCormick is represented by Javelin's Keith Urbahn and Matt Latimer.