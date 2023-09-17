Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Trump says he does not worry about possible jail time in criminal cases
Former President Trump said Sunday he does not worry about going to jail.
What he's saying: "I'm built a little differently I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, 'How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?' I don't even think about it," Trump said, when asked by NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker.
Driving the news: The 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner currently faces four separate criminal indictments and 91 federal and state charges.
- When asked what he sees when he looks at his mugshot, Trump said he sees "somebody that loves this country, and me, that loves this country."
- "I see tremendous unfairness. I think very few people would have been able to handle what I handled. When I was coming down the escalator with Melania, I was already under investigation, because they saw how well I was doing in the polls. And it just got worse and worse," he said.
Between the lines: Trump's mugshot, taken in Georgia after he was charged for alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results in the state, has already been used against him in the GOP primary.
- Trump has also used the mugshot as a campaign tool, and his campaign said they had raised over $4 million just days after the image was released.
