Trump says he does not worry about possible jail time in criminal cases

Former President Trump said Sunday he does not worry about going to jail.

What he's saying: "I'm built a little differently I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, 'How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?' I don't even think about it," Trump said, when asked by NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker.

Driving the news: The 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner currently faces four separate criminal indictments and 91 federal and state charges.

When asked what he sees when he looks at his mugshot, Trump said he sees "somebody that loves this country, and me, that loves this country."

"I see tremendous unfairness. I think very few people would have been able to handle what I handled. When I was coming down the escalator with Melania, I was already under investigation, because they saw how well I was doing in the polls. And it just got worse and worse," he said.

Between the lines: Trump's mugshot, taken in Georgia after he was charged for alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results in the state, has already been used against him in the GOP primary.

Trump has also used the mugshot as a campaign tool, and his campaign said they had raised over $4 million just days after the image was released.

