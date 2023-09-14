Trump says it's "unlikely" he'll pardon himself if elected in 2024
Former President Trump says it's "very unlikely" he'll pardon himself if he's re-elected in 2024.
Driving the news: "I didn't do anything wrong," Trump said in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press that's airing Sunday." "You mean because I challenge an election, they want to put me in jail?"
The big picture: Trump is leading a 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign while fighting 91 criminal counts in four jurisdictions.
What he's saying: "People said, 'Would you like to pardon yourself?'" Trump recounted of his finals days in office during the interview with NBC that was recorded on Thursday. "I had a couple of attorneys that said, 'You can do it if you want.
- "The last thing I'd ever do is give myself a pardon," he claims to told the attorneys.
- "On the last day, I could have had a pardon done that would have saved me all of these lawyers and all of this — these fake charges, these Biden indictments," Trump added.
Yes, but: When pressed by NBC's Kristen Welker on whether he would grant himself a pardon if he were re-elected, Trump declined to completely rule it out.
