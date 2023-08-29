Trump's mug shot used against him in GOP primary

>

Former President Trump's mug shot is now being shown in an unflattering light across New Hampshire, thanks to an ad campaign by a super PAC supporting his GOP rival former Gov. Chris Christie.

Why it matters: This is the first presidential ad to splash Trump's mugshot on broadcast TV, NBC News reports, citing AdImpact.

Trump has used his Fulton County arrest over alleged state election interference and mug shot as a fundraising tool — but a campaign by Tell It Like It Is PAC asks voters if they want to move past the "drama" and "lies."

The ad buy is in the six figures, the group said in a press release.

Axios has reached out to the Trump and Christie campaigns for comment.

Zoom in: Christie blasted Trump on stage last week at the first GOP presidential debate, which the former president did not attend — though his presence loomed large over the stage featuring eight total candidates.

"Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States."

Christie followed it up on Sunday by calling out his fellow candidates for saying they'd back Trump, still the frontrunner in the race, even if he's convicted.