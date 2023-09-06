Georgia prosecutors say 150 witnesses will be called in 2020 election case
A trial in Georgia's 2020 election case could last around four months, not counting jury selection, Fulton County prosecutors said in a hearing Wednesday.
Driving the news: Special prosecutor Nathan Wade said the government has an excess of 150 witnesses it intends to call in the case.
- Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said it "seems a little unrealistic to handle all 19 (defendants) in 40-something days," with the proposed October 23 trial start date.
Context: During the hearing, attorneys for Kenneth Chesebro and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell argued that their clients should be tried separately from the other defendants.
- McAfee denied the requests, saying, "Based on what's been presented today, I am not finding the severance for Mr. Cheseboro or Powell is necessary to achieve a fair determination of the guilt or innocence for either defendant in this case."
The big picture: The hearing, which was broadcast live, provided a peak into how much evidence prosecutors have in the case against former President Trump and his 18 codefendants.
Catch up quick: All 19 defendants in the case, including the former president, have pleaded not guilty.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.