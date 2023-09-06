Skip to main content
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia prosecutors say 150 witnesses will be called in 2020 election case

Sareen Habeshian

Scott McAfee, Fulton County superior court judge, top left, during a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 6. Photo: Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal Constitution/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A trial in Georgia's 2020 election case could last around four months, not counting jury selection, Fulton County prosecutors said in a hearing Wednesday.

Driving the news: Special prosecutor Nathan Wade said the government has an excess of 150 witnesses it intends to call in the case.

  • Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said it "seems a little unrealistic to handle all 19 (defendants) in 40-something days," with the proposed October 23 trial start date.

Context: During the hearing, attorneys for Kenneth Chesebro and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell argued that their clients should be tried separately from the other defendants.

  • McAfee denied the requests, saying, "Based on what's been presented today, I am not finding the severance for Mr. Cheseboro or Powell is necessary to achieve a fair determination of the guilt or innocence for either defendant in this case."

The big picture: The hearing, which was broadcast live, provided a peak into how much evidence prosecutors have in the case against former President Trump and his 18 codefendants.

Catch up quick: All 19 defendants in the case, including the former president, have pleaded not guilty.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

Go deeper