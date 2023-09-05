46 mins ago - Politics & Policy
READ: Most voters say Biden's "too old" to run in 2024, another poll finds
President Biden is "too old" to run for re-election in 2024, 73% of registered voters told a poll for the Wall Street Journal, published Monday.
Why it matters: That compares to 47% of voters who said the same about his close 2024 election rival former President Trump, who at 77 years old is only three years younger than Biden.
- The WSJ poll is the latest to show a majority of surveyed voters' concerns that the 80-year-old Biden is too old to effectively serve for four more years.
By the numbers: The poll contacted 1,500 registered voters Aug. 24-30 and 750 of these responded to the poll that has a margin of error of 3.6%, per the WSJ.
- Some 48% of voters in said Biden was likable, but 60% said he's not "mentally up for the job of president.
- That compares with 31% who found Trump likable and 49% who found the former president is not "mentally up for the job of president."
What they're saying: Biden addressed concerns about his age during a Labor Day speech in Pennsylvania on Monday.
- "The only thing that comes with age is a little wisdom," he said. "I've been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I'm going to continue to do it with your help."
- Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Read the poll in full, via DocumentCloud:
