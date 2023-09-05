Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden delivers remarks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday. Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden is "too old" to run for re-election in 2024, 73% of registered voters told a poll for the Wall Street Journal, published Monday.

Why it matters: That compares to 47% of voters who said the same about his close 2024 election rival former President Trump, who at 77 years old is only three years younger than Biden.

The WSJ poll is the latest to show a majority of surveyed voters' concerns that the 80-year-old Biden is too old to effectively serve for four more years.

By the numbers: The poll contacted 1,500 registered voters Aug. 24-30 and 750 of these responded to the poll that has a margin of error of 3.6%, per the WSJ.

Some 48% of voters in said Biden was likable, but 60% said he's not "mentally up for the job of president.

That compares with 31% who found Trump likable and 49% who found the former president is not "mentally up for the job of president."

What they're saying: Biden addressed concerns about his age during a Labor Day speech in Pennsylvania on Monday.

"The only thing that comes with age is a little wisdom," he said. "I've been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I'm going to continue to do it with your help."

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Read the poll in full, via DocumentCloud:

