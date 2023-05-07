Less than 35% think Biden has 'mental sharpness' for second term: Poll

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his Investing in America Cabinet at the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former President Trump leads President Biden by 7 points — 49% to 42% — in a general-election matchup in a Washington Post-ABC News poll out today.

44% of U.S. adults polled said they'd definitely or probably vote for Trump vs. 38% for Biden. 12% were undecided.

said they'd definitely or probably vote for Trump vs. 38% for Biden. 12% were undecided. Biden's approval hit a new low — 36%, down from 42% in February.

Why it matters: Biden's re-election campaign is already trying "to shift voters' focus away from their reservations about him and instead make the 2024 general election a choice rather than a referendum," The Post notes.

On mental acuity, 94%of Republicans, 69% of independents and even 21% of Democrats said Biden lacks the sharpness to be president.

"Just 32% overall think Biden has the mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president, down steeply from 51% when he was running for president three years ago," ABC's Gary Langer notes.

think Biden has the mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president, down steeply from 51% when he was running for president three years ago," ABC's Gary Langer notes. 54% think Trump has the needed mental sharpness.

On physical health needed to govern, just 33% think Biden, age 80, has it — vs. 64% for Trump, who's 76.

58% of Democratic-leaning adults want to nominate someone besides Biden.

Methodology: This Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted from April 28 to May 3, 2023, among 1,006 adults throughout the United States. Of those surveyed, 75% were reached on cell phones and 25% on landlines. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Data was gathered and processed by Abt Associates of Rockville, MD.