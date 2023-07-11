US court nixes FTC bid for preliminary injunction of Microsoft-Activision deal

Share on email (opens in new window)

A U.S. court has denied the FTC's bid for a preliminary injunction of Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Why it matters: The denial is a major boost for the deal going through after the FTC had sued to block the acquisition.

A trial had been expected to begin next month.

Driving the news: Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction against the deal.

Microsoft and Activision had said that an injunction would kill the deal.

Zoom in: Microsoft's bid for Activision Blizzard expires on July 18, after which Microsoft would have to pay Activision Blizzard a $3 billion reverse termination fee.