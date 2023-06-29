A man dunks his head in a pool to cool off in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Much of the U.S. is under siege from extreme weather.

State of play: Heat warnings and watches are in effect for over 120 million people as a record-breaking heat wave sweeping the southern U.S. continues to expand. Meanwhile, air quality alerts have been issued for an estimated 80 million others as wildfire smoke from Canada chokes much of the Northeast.

At least 13 heat-related deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana have been reported, as the CDC recorded 1,039 heat-related illnesses per 100,000 emergency department visits in the Lone Star State on Wednesday and 847 per 100,000 for the period of June 18-24.

Zoom in: The heat dome, a high-pressure area aloft, that's lingered over Texas for some three weeks has expanded across the U.S. South and over to Florida as smoke threatens the Midwest and mid-Atlantic — with a code red declared for D.C. Thursday.

Separately, excessive heat watches were in effect for much of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys — triple-digit temperatures were expected later this week, as Californian braced for their first major heat wave of 2023.

Thought bubble: The appearance of multiple heat domes at the same time is not by itself rare. However, the intensity of the heat dome over Mexico and now into the U.S. has been historic at times, and the persistence of the overall weather pattern notable.

Between the lines: Much of June has been dominated by a heat dome over parts of Canada, which has led to raging wildfires there, and two upper level low pressure areas.

One has kept the Northeast cooler than average for much of the month, while occasionally dragging wildfire smoke south.In May, another heat dome, this time centered over western Canada, jump-started the wildfire season there.

Stuck weather patterns like this one, including stronger heat domes, may be becoming more common with human-caused climate change.

The long-lasting event in Texas has been hotter than it otherwise would have been without global warming. Some studies have even found that certain heat waves would have been virtually impossible in a preindustrial world.

