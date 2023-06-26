A camper with an electric fan sitting in the shade on June 19 in Austin, Texas, which has seen days of extremely high temperatures. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Over 50 million people in the southern U.S. were under heat advisories and many more were facing the threat of severe weather that was spawning tornadoes and thunderstorms across multiple states Sunday.

State of play: There were multiple reports of tornadoes damaging vehicles and homes in Indiana, including near Indianapolis, as the National Weather Service warned "scattered to numerous severe storms" were expected from the Mid-South to the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, with the greatest tornado threat in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

Thunderstorms caused flight delays in major transport hubs in New York City, Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Louisville, Cincinatti, Philadelphia and Detroit, while flights to and from D.C.-area airports were suspended in the evening due to an air traffic control issue before the FAA switched to a "backup facility," per the Washington Post.

The severe storms saw over 310,000 customers lose power in Georgia, along with some 150,000 others in Tennessee and more than 83,000 others in Michigan, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.

Meanwhile, an ongoing "oppressive" heat dome that's driven record-breaking temperatures over the past week was producing "dangerous heat and humidity in Texas and spread into the lower Mississippi River Valley," per the NWS.

Photo: NWS Austin/San Antonio/Twitter

What to expect: This life-threatening heat wave in the south-central U.S. "shows no signs of letting up as a stagnant upper-level ridge remains in place," the weather services warned in a Sunday evening update.

"Widespread heat-related advisories are in effect for southern Arizona and New Mexico and across most of Texas as temperatures soar once again into the 100s" and some daily and overnight record-tying or record-breaking high temperatures were once again possible, the NWS said.

Context: Climate change is causing heat waves to be more intense, longer-lasting and more frequent, multiple studies show.

It's also leading to more intense extreme precipitation events due to a warmer atmosphere that can hold more water vapor — providing added moisture and energy to storm systems.

Photo: NWS Corpus Christi, Texas/Twitter

