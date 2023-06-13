Republican presidential candiate Chris Christie and CNN's Anderson Cooper at the former New Jersey governor's CNN town on Monday evening. Photo: CNN

Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey governor, called former President Trump's alleged conduct in the federal indictment related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office "awful."

Driving the news: "Whether you like Donald Trump or you don't like Donald Trump, this conduct is inexcusable in my opinion for somebody who wants to be president of the United States," Christie said of his 2024 presidential rival at a CNN town hall on Monday evening.

The big picture: Christie was once a close ally of Trump and helped him prepare to debate President Biden during the 2020 campaign. But he's since become a fierce critic of the former president, calling him a "coward" and "puppet of Putin."

What he's saying: At the town hall, Christie said he agreed with former Attorney General Bill Barr's assessment of the federal indictment, after the Trump administration A.G. told "Fox News Sunday" that it's "very damming."

"It is a very tight, very evidence-laden indictment," Christie told CNN's Anderson Cooper at the town hall. "The conduct in there is awful."

He questioned what Trump was doing with the documents. "Did someone remind him he's not the president anymore? You don’t need these things anymore," Christie said. "This is vanity run amok, Anderson. Run amok. Ego run amok."

Of note: Christie said he believed only about a third of the evidence prosecutors had featured in the indictment.

"There will guaranteed be a lot more," he added. "When you're a prosecutor, you never put every card on the table before the trial."

The other side: "Chris Christie should look at his own disturbing and abhorrent behavior before even thinking about talking about someone else," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in an emailed statement on Monday night.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.