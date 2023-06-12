What to know ahead of Trump's arraignment in Miami

Former President Trump waves as he arrives at the Miami International Airport on Monday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former President Trump arrived in Miami on Monday ahead of his Tuesday court appearance for criminal charges related to his possession of classified documents.

Why it matters: Trump's indictment was unsealed on Friday, outlining 37 felony counts against the former president. He has been outspoken against the charges, the Department of Justice and the special counsel at the forefront of the investigation.

Trump was previously arraigned in April in a Manhattan criminal court, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. This case is related to hush money payments from 2016.

The recent indictment says Trump collected records pertaining to national defense, weapons and nuclear programs, jeopardizing national security. Boxes that contained some of these classified documents were transported to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the indictment says.

Trump told Fox News that he would plead not guilty to the charges and said the indictment was “election interference at the highest level.”

What time is Trump’s arraignment?

Trump's first appearance will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida said on its website.

After the hearing, Trump will travel to New Jersey for a speech at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Tuesday night, his 2024 campaign said in a statement.

Who will be there?

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointed district judge, is scheduled to oversee the court appearance.

Cannon was criticized for ruling in Trump's favor by granting a special master in 2022, following his argument that some of the records in the case were protected under executive or attorney-client privileges. Trump was interviewing lawyers on Monday to represent him in the case, the New York Times reported.

Security and safety measures were being prepared by officials in Miami, including police and fire departments, ahead of the hearing to prepare for crowds and protests, said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at a news conference on Monday. Some roads may be closed in the downtown area, he said.

The U.S. Marshals and Florida Highway Patrol will also help.

Can I watch live?

Details: Federal court proceedings are not live streamed, and reporters are not allowed to record or transmit audio, photography or video from the courtroom or courthouse.