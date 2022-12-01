Appeals court halts special master review of Mar-a-Lago documents

Former President Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An appeals court on Thursday ruled to scrap the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Why it matters: It's a major defeat for Trump and a victory for the Department of Justice, which has pushed to end the third-party review. The decision allows the DOJ to continue its probe into the former president's handling of classified documents.

What they’re saying: "The law is clear," the appeals court wrote. “We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so.”

“Either approach would be a radical reordering of our caselaw limiting the federal courts’ involvement in criminal investigations. And both would violate bedrock separation-of-powers limitations.”

“Accordingly, we agree with the government that the district court improperly exercised equitable jurisdiction, and that dismissal of the entire proceeding is required,” it continued.

"To create a special exception here would defy our Nation’s foundational principle that our law applies ‘to all, without regard to numbers, wealth, or rank.'"

How it happened: The ruling comes after a three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last week seemed inclined to grant the DOJ's appeal of the special master's appointment during oral arguments.

The DOJ argued that a federal judge "erred in ordering a special-master review for claims of executive and attorney-client privilege and enjoining the government’s use of the seized records in the meantime."

Trump sought the special master, arguing that some of the records may be protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

The big picture: District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, had granted his request and appointed former New York federal judge Raymond Dearie as special master after Trump's team proposed him as a candidate and the DOJ agreed.

Dearie, however, appeared skeptical of Trump's argument that he declassified the documents long before they were seized from Mar-a-Lago.

The 11th Circuit sided with the DOJ when it granted the agency's request to resume reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago as part of the department's criminal investigation.

Worth noting: The three-panel judge includes the circuit’s chief judge, Bush-appointed William Pryor, and two judges appointed by Trump.

State of play: The DOJ has appointed Jack Smith to oversee federal criminal investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump criticized the special counsel appointment, writing on his Truth Social platform that Smith is "compromised" and a "political hit man."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional background and reporting.