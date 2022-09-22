Skip to main content
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Special master in Mar-a-Lago probe sets timeline to review documents

Erin Doherty
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The special master hired to sift through the documents seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has outlined his plan to review the materials.

Driving the news: Judge Raymond Dearie in a Thursday filing said Trump's lawyers have until the end of the month to "submit a declaration or affidavit" with "a list of any specific items set forth in the Detailed Property Inventory that Plaintiff asserts were not seized from the premises."

  • Dearie said that the next conference on the matter is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2022.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

