Special master in Mar-a-Lago probe sets timeline to review documents

The special master hired to sift through the documents seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has outlined his plan to review the materials.

Driving the news: Judge Raymond Dearie in a Thursday filing said Trump's lawyers have until the end of the month to "submit a declaration or affidavit" with "a list of any specific items set forth in the Detailed Property Inventory that Plaintiff asserts were not seized from the premises."

Dearie said that the next conference on the matter is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2022.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.