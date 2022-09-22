24 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Special master in Mar-a-Lago probe sets timeline to review documents
The special master hired to sift through the documents seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has outlined his plan to review the materials.
Driving the news: Judge Raymond Dearie in a Thursday filing said Trump's lawyers have until the end of the month to "submit a declaration or affidavit" with "a list of any specific items set forth in the Detailed Property Inventory that Plaintiff asserts were not seized from the premises."
- Dearie said that the next conference on the matter is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2022.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.