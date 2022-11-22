Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in the ongoing dispute over the use of a special master to review the classified documents seized at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Driving the news: The Department of Justice has urged the Atlanta-based appeals court to terminate the special master requirement, saying it is hindering its investigation into Trump's handling of classified records.

Sopan Joshi, assistant to U.S. Solicitor General, asked the court to reverse the "extraordinary judicial intrusion."

Lawyers for Trump argued for the continued use of a special master. James Trusty, an attorney for Trump, said that the court should begin with a "broader premise."

"There's not a situation in the history of this country where a sitting president authorized a raid of a presidential candidate's home," Trusty said.

The big picture: The hearing comes days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee the federal criminal investigation into Trump's handling of the documents.

Judge Aileen Cannon in September sided with Trump in appointing a special master to review the seized items and "potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege," per a court filing.

Cannon appointed veteran Judge Raymond Dearie to sift through the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Between the lines: It is not yet clear when the court may offer a ruling on the special master issue, AP reports.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.