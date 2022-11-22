The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied former President Trump's emergency application asking it to block a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining his tax returns.

Why it matters: The denial allows Trump's tax returns to be released to the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been attempting for years to obtain them from the Internal Revenue Service as part of its investigation into the service’s presidential audit program.

Tuesday's order, which was unsigned and included no dissent, vacates a temporary hold Chief Justice John Roberts placed on the documents earlier this month.

The big picture: Trump, who has been fighting for years to block the release of his tax returns, requested the high court weigh in after a federal appeals court also declined one of his requests to block the release of the documents.

In 2019, after the Treasury Department denied the House Ways and Means Committee's request to turn over the records, its chair Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) filed a lawsuit enforcing its inquiry.

Lawyers for Trump have argued that the committee does not have a legitimate legislative purpose for the documents and seeks only to publish them.

The Department of Justice under the Biden administration argued in a 2021 opinion that the committee's request was legitimate and the Trump-era Treasury Department had no valid reason to refuse it.

What to watch: Republicans, who narrowly won control of the House in the next Congress, could scrap the Ways and Means Committee's investigation.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.