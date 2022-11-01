Former President Trump at a rally in Michigan in October. Photo: Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a House committee from obtaining former President Trump's tax returns.

The big picture: Roberts' stay comes after Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the case to block the release of his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The temporary stay gives the court more time to consider Trump's emergency appeal.

Driving the news: "It is ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ... is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court," Roberts wrote.

Roberts asked the House panel to respond by Nov. 10.

Between the lines: Trump's tax returns were set to have been released to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee as early as Thursday before Roberts' temporary stay.

A federal appeals court last week declined Trump's request to block the release of his tax returns.

Go deeper ... Appeals court says House committee can obtain Trump's tax records