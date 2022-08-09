The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the House Ways and Means Committee can obtain former President Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.

Why it matters: Trump has been fighting the release of his tax returns to the committee for more than three years.

What they're saying: "We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately," the Ways and Means Committee tweeted Tuesday.

Yes, but: Trump can, and likely will, appeal the ruling, meaning the litigation over the documents will continue.

The big picture: The committee, in its 2021 request to the IRS for the records, said it plans to use them to assess the service’ presidential audit program, though Trump and his lawyers have argued that the committee wants to publish them.

The ruling stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed by House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) to obtain a court order against the IRS to turn over the tax returns.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.