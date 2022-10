The Department of Justice (DOJ) building on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Justice Department on Friday officially appealed the decision to appoint a special master to review documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago.

Why it matters: The DOJ has opposed former President Trump's request for a special master, citing national security interests and arguing that it would hinder its investigation into Trump's handling of classified records.

This story is breaking and will be updated.