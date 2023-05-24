Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump is seen in Scotland on May 2. Photo Andy Buchanana/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump's campaign released a new ad Wednesday, moments after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) joined the 2024 presidential race.

Driving the news: The ad opens with images of DeSantis, including one in which he's seated next to President Biden, as commentary plays about "Washington-established politicians."

"Why would we ever settle for Trump imposters?" the voiceover says.

A video of DeSantis sitting with a child and pointing to a Trump campaign sign plays as the governor is heard reading, "Make America Great Again."

Meanwhile, fellow Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley released her own ad that looked to draw similarities between Trump and DeSantis.

Representatives for DeSantis did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: DeSantis once filmed a campaign ad expressing admiration for Trump.

But the former president has taken to hammering at the governor since it became apparent DeSantis would be running against him.

DeSantis, too, has taken direct shots at Trump, questioning his competence and character.

