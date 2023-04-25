Bernie Sanders endorses Biden's re-election bid

Then-former Vice President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Democratic presidential debate in June 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) endorsed President Biden's re-election campaign in an interview with AP on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Sanders, who challenged Biden during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, said he would not run for president in 2024. He added he will "do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected."

Sanders previously said he would not challenge Biden in a 2024 presidential primary, but his comments on Tuesday came after the president officially declared he would seek a second term earlier that day.

What they're saying: Sanders said he believes preventing former President Trump's re-election should be paramount in 2024.

"The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia," Sanders told AP.

"So, I'm in to do what I can to make sure that the president is re-elected."

He attempted to dissuaded other progressive figures from challenging Biden, but added: "People will do what they want to do."

Sanders said he thinks Biden will be the Democratic nominee. "And my job, and I think the progressive movement's job, is to make certain that he stands up and fights for the working class of this country and does not take anything for granted," he said.

Sanders did not clarify how exactly he will help Biden's re-election campaign.

The big picture: Sanders' decision to not run in 2024 may also indicate that he will never run for president again.

The 81-year-old would be around 87 during the 2028 presidential election.

"Running for president was a wonderful privilege," Sanders said in the interview. "I enjoyed it very much and I hope we had some impact on the nature of American politics."

Go deeper... Poll: Most Americans don't want Biden or Trump to run