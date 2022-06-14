Bernie Sanders won't run against Biden in 2024 primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told CNN he will not challenge President Biden in a 2024 presidential primary and will instead support the incumbent.

Driving the news: The comment comes as Democrats worry about Biden, who is the oldest person to assume the presidency, seeking a second term in office due to his age. The president will be 81 years old in 2024.

Democrats are also growing wary of a second Biden campaign due to low approval ratings and economic pressures.

The White House has already said that Biden plans to run in 2024.

What he's saying: "I think Biden will probably run again, and if he runs again, I will support him," Sanders said.

Between the lines: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday refused to say whether she would endorse Biden in 2024, instead saying, "we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

