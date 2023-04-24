What's Next Summit 2023

1 big thing: Axios hosted our second annual What’s Next Summit in Washington, D.C. on March 29 featuring conversations with topline innovators on important issues shaping our future and why they matter.

Axios journalists led interviews with newsmakers across several key themes including the future of work, AI, space travel, the metaverse, and much more.

The day included a full slate of worthy programming and conversations, including mainstage interviews and topic specific "Go Deeper” sessions among in-person attendees moderated by Axios newsroom talent.

Watch the full event livestream here.

Catch up quick: Attendees gathered in small breakout discussion sessions to "Go Deeper" on several topics that are top of mind in today's rapidly changing world. See what the conversations covered in the brief recaps below: